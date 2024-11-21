Left Menu

Public Caning for Khalwat Sparks Debate in Terengganu

A 42-year-old father is sentenced to public caning in Terengganu, Malaysia, for the Islamic crime of khalwat, marking a shift in punishment visibility. The first public execution follows new amendments to the state's Islamic laws, amid criticism over the harshness of such punishments.

In Malaysia's Terengganu state, a 42-year-old father of five is set to receive public caning after being convicted for 'khalwat', an Islamic crime referring to close proximity between unmarried couples. This marks his third conviction, according to media sources and state officials.

The man, employed in construction, was sentenced by a sharia court judge to six strokes of the cane and a fine. Scheduled for December 6 at a mosque, the punishment will occur after Friday prayers unless an appeal is lodged, explained state executive councillor Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi.

This unprecedented move towards public punishment in Terengganu follows amendments to Islamic laws earlier this year. Once confined to closed settings, public caning raises discussions on human rights and reflects the state's allegiance to Parti Islam Se-Malaysia's rigorous Islamic law interpretation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

