Public Caning for Khalwat Sparks Debate in Terengganu

In Malaysia's Terengganu state, a 42-year-old father of five is set to receive public caning after being convicted for 'khalwat', an Islamic crime referring to close proximity between unmarried couples. This marks his third conviction, according to media sources and state officials.

The man, employed in construction, was sentenced by a sharia court judge to six strokes of the cane and a fine. Scheduled for December 6 at a mosque, the punishment will occur after Friday prayers unless an appeal is lodged, explained state executive councillor Muhammad Khalil Abdul Hadi.

This unprecedented move towards public punishment in Terengganu follows amendments to Islamic laws earlier this year. Once confined to closed settings, public caning raises discussions on human rights and reflects the state's allegiance to Parti Islam Se-Malaysia's rigorous Islamic law interpretation.

