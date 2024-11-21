Adani Group Denies US Allegations, Asserts Commitment to Governance

The Adani Group, one of the major conglomerates in India, has strongly refuted allegations posed by the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission concerning its Adani Green directors. The accusations, described by the group as unfounded, have prompted a firm stance from the company.

In response to the legal challenges, the Adani Group pledges to seek all possible legal recourse, asserting a continued commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance. This move comes as part of the organization's broader strategy to maintain the confidence of its stakeholders.

Through a formal statement, the Adani Group endeavored to reassure its partners, employees, and stakeholders of its adherence to legal and regulatory requirements. The company emphasized its position as a compliant and law-abiding entity in the international business landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)