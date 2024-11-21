The opening of a U.S. ballistic missile defense base in northern Poland has escalated concerns about nuclear security, Russian officials claimed on Thursday.

In the coastal town of Redzikowo, the new NATO air defense base has been deemed a provocative act in the ongoing series of strategic moves by the United States and its allies, according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. Russia argues that this exacerbates strategic instability and raises the nuclear threat level.

Despite Russian assertions, the Polish government insists that the base, part of a NATO missile shield known as 'Aegis Ashore', serves a purely defensive role with no nuclear missiles deployed. NATO maintains that the shield is designed to intercept potential short- to intermediate-range missile threats.

