Bombay High Court Slams Nashik Jailor Over Disregarded Parole Request

The Bombay High Court has levied a Rs 25,000 penalty on a Nashik jailor for unlawfully denying a prisoner's parole application. The court criticized the jailor for disregarding legal provisions and directed a review of the rejected application. This action underscores the court's commitment to lawful adherence and the respect of prisoners' rights.

The incident involved prisoner Shrihari Rajlingam Guntuka, whose parole was denied based on a 2022 government circular requiring a one-and-a-half-year gap between furlough and parole leave. The court clarified that such stipulations violate the Prisons (Bombay Furlough and Parole) Rules, noting that prisoners need access to parole in emergencies.

Expressing disappointment at the Nashik prison authorities' disregard for court orders, the bench emphasized the need for a responsible approach in handling parole applications. They instructed the Additional Chief Secretary of the state Home Department to ensure compliance with legal precedents to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)