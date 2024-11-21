Kurnool's Potential High Court Bench: A Bold Move by Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly has voted in favor of establishing a permanent High Court Bench in Kurnool, adhering to a significant election promise. This unanimous decision in the Assembly reflects the extensive efforts by the state government to honor commitments made to the electorate.

Leading the charge, Minister of Law and Justice N Md Farooq introduced the resolution, which secured unwavering support under the guidance of Speaker C Ayyannapatrudu. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his government's dedication to quickly realize the establishment of this judicial body.

Following the state's bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh shared a High Court with Telangana until the end of 2018, before starting its own in Amaravati. Despite earlier advocacy from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration, the bench in Kurnool had yet to come to fruition, a situation Naidu's government is now poised to change.

