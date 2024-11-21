Left Menu

Serbian Railway Roof Collapse Sparks Arrests and Protests

In Novi Sad, Serbia, prosecutors have arrested 11 individuals connected to a deadly railway station roof collapse. The incident, which claimed 15 lives, ignited protests over alleged government corruption and poor construction practices. High-profile resignations followed, and ongoing public demonstrations demand accountability and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 15:45 IST
Serbian Railway Roof Collapse Sparks Arrests and Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic development, prosecutors in the Serbian city of Novi Sad have apprehended 11 individuals following the catastrophic collapse of a railway station roof that resulted in 15 fatalities this month. The tragedy has unleashed a torrent of protests against alleged governmental corruption.

The concrete awning, part of a recently renovated structure, caved in on November 1, instantly killing 14 and injuring three others. Subsequently, one injured victim succumbed to their injuries. Public anger is directed at the government, blaming cronyism for leading to subpar construction practices.

Despite the ruling coalition dismissing these claims, President Aleksandar Vucic insisted on accountability, prompting resignations from key figures, including ministers and the Serbian Railways head. The High Prosecutor's Office of Novi Sad has accused the detainees of criminal negligence, but only revealed their initials, sparking further speculation and media scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024