In a dramatic development, prosecutors in the Serbian city of Novi Sad have apprehended 11 individuals following the catastrophic collapse of a railway station roof that resulted in 15 fatalities this month. The tragedy has unleashed a torrent of protests against alleged governmental corruption.

The concrete awning, part of a recently renovated structure, caved in on November 1, instantly killing 14 and injuring three others. Subsequently, one injured victim succumbed to their injuries. Public anger is directed at the government, blaming cronyism for leading to subpar construction practices.

Despite the ruling coalition dismissing these claims, President Aleksandar Vucic insisted on accountability, prompting resignations from key figures, including ministers and the Serbian Railways head. The High Prosecutor's Office of Novi Sad has accused the detainees of criminal negligence, but only revealed their initials, sparking further speculation and media scrutiny.

