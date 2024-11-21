Left Menu

Assault on Duty: Traffic Constable Attacked in Shahdol

A traffic police constable in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, was injured following an assault by several individuals during an argument. The attackers fled with his wireless handset and mobile phone. Police have detained three suspects and are searching for three others involved in the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahdol | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:12 IST
Assault on Duty: Traffic Constable Attacked in Shahdol
  • Country:
  • India

A traffic police constable in Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh, suffered injuries in an alleged assault by a group following a dispute, officials reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Batura village, where the assailants also seized the constable's official wireless device and mobile phone. Three suspects have been detained, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend three more suspects, according to the police.

Constable Sukhsen Kol, who was attacked, is receiving medical care at the district hospital and is stable, stated Additional Superintendent of Police Shahdol, Abhishek Diwan. Kol was returning home on a motorbike in plain clothes when he was confronted, said Inspector Jai Prakash Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024