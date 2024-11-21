Assault on Duty: Traffic Constable Attacked in Shahdol

A traffic police constable in Shahdol district, Madhya Pradesh, suffered injuries in an alleged assault by a group following a dispute, officials reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred near Batura village, where the assailants also seized the constable's official wireless device and mobile phone. Three suspects have been detained, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend three more suspects, according to the police.

Constable Sukhsen Kol, who was attacked, is receiving medical care at the district hospital and is stable, stated Additional Superintendent of Police Shahdol, Abhishek Diwan. Kol was returning home on a motorbike in plain clothes when he was confronted, said Inspector Jai Prakash Sharma.

(With inputs from agencies.)