Allahabad High Court Dismisses Appeal by Jaigurudev Sanstha

The Allahabad High Court has rejected an appeal from the Jaigurudev Dharma Pracharak Sanstha seeking the appointment of a receiver to manage its properties in Mathura. The court ruled that there was insufficient evidence to justify this move.

The appeal contested a decision by the Civil Judge (Senior Division) in Mathura, which had similarly dismissed the application for lack of substantiation. The senior advocate for the Sansthan, Anil Bhushan, claimed that Pankaj Yadav, the first respondent, unlawfully took control of the organization's assets.

Justice Kshitij Shailendra, reviewing the submissions, concluded that mere allegations of mismanagement were insufficient without concrete evidence. The court noted the lack of detailed disclosures, including the names of vendors in contested property sales, in support of these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)