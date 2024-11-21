Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Dismisses Appeal by Jaigurudev Sanstha

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed Jaigurudev Dharma Pracharak Sanstha's appeal to appoint a receiver for its properties in Mathura. The court found no substantial evidence of mismanagement or misappropriation against Pankaj Yadav, whom the assistant registrar recognizes as president. Allegations lacked disclosure of key details such as vendors' names in property sales.

The Allahabad High Court has rejected an appeal from the Jaigurudev Dharma Pracharak Sanstha seeking the appointment of a receiver to manage its properties in Mathura. The court ruled that there was insufficient evidence to justify this move.

The appeal contested a decision by the Civil Judge (Senior Division) in Mathura, which had similarly dismissed the application for lack of substantiation. The senior advocate for the Sansthan, Anil Bhushan, claimed that Pankaj Yadav, the first respondent, unlawfully took control of the organization's assets.

Justice Kshitij Shailendra, reviewing the submissions, concluded that mere allegations of mismanagement were insufficient without concrete evidence. The court noted the lack of detailed disclosures, including the names of vendors in contested property sales, in support of these allegations.

