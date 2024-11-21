Left Menu

Thane MACT Awards Rs 48.65 Lakh to Family of Policeman Killed in Accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane awarded Rs 48.65 lakh to the family of policeman Ashok Patil, who was killed in a road accident in 2021. The tribunal calculated the compensation based on Patil's future income, future prospects, and funeral expenses, payable to his wife and son.

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Thane has sanctioned a sum of Rs 48.65 lakh as compensation to the family of a policeman, Ashok Patil, who tragically lost his life in a road accident on July 14, 2021.

After being severely injured when a motorcycle collided with his two-wheeler in the Kashimira area of Mira Road, Ashok Patil succumbed to his injuries in hospital two days later. At the time, authorities lodged a case under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act citing negligence and rash driving, among other charges.

The Tribunal, in its November 13 order, outlined a compensation package that considers the loss of future income, future prospects, and funeral expenses. This includes Rs 15.65 lakh directly to Patil's wife, Vandana, with additional funds locked in fixed deposits for both her and their son, Rohan.

