Deadly Ambush on Pakistan Convoy

In northwest Pakistan's Kurram district, militants targeted a convoy of vehicles, resulting in the death of 33 individuals and injury to 14 others. The attack took place as the convoy was traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar in an area known to have Taliban presence.

At least 33 people were killed and 14 others injured when militants ambushed three passenger vehicles in northwest Pakistan's Kurram district on Thursday.

The vehicles were part of a convoy traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial capital, when gunmen opened fire, according to officials.

The district hospital identified victims as including six women and three children, with the ambush occurring in a Taliban-dominated area, a local journalist reported.

