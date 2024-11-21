Left Menu

K Kavitha Questions Unchecked Power Amidst Adani Allegations

BRS leader K Kavitha criticized the Indian government's inaction towards the Adani Group amid allegations of bribery over solar power contracts. She questioned why the conglomerate remains unscathed while political opponents face arrest and lengthy trials without evidence. The Adani Group denies the allegations, calling them baseless.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:25 IST
BRS leader K Kavitha is calling out the Indian government for what she describes as selective justice. She questions why the Adani Group faces no action over allegations of paying hefty bribes for solar power contracts.

US prosecutors have charged the Adani Group for allegedly being involved in a $265 million bribery scheme aimed at securing advantageous terms for solar power contracts. Despite these serious charges, the group remains untouched, according to Kavitha.

Meanwhile, Kavitha, who is the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, points out that political opponents endure arrests and prolonged trials without evidence. She herself was released in August after spending over five months in Tihar Jail on corruption charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

