K Kavitha Questions Unchecked Power Amidst Adani Allegations

BRS leader K Kavitha is calling out the Indian government for what she describes as selective justice. She questions why the Adani Group faces no action over allegations of paying hefty bribes for solar power contracts.

US prosecutors have charged the Adani Group for allegedly being involved in a $265 million bribery scheme aimed at securing advantageous terms for solar power contracts. Despite these serious charges, the group remains untouched, according to Kavitha.

Meanwhile, Kavitha, who is the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, points out that political opponents endure arrests and prolonged trials without evidence. She herself was released in August after spending over five months in Tihar Jail on corruption charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)