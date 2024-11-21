ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, and Hamas Leader

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defense chief Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri over purported war crimes. The ICC claims there's evidence of their involvement in crimes during the Gaza conflict, igniting a firestorm of reactions from Israel and the international community.

Al-Masri faces charges related to the mass killings during the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel, said to include rape and hostage-taking. Despite Israel's claims of killing Al-Masri in an airstrike, the ICC proceeds with gathering evidence amid contentious disputes over jurisdiction and accountability.

In response, Israeli officials, including former prime minister Naftali Bennett and opposition leader Yair Lapid, have lashed out at the ICC, labeling the decision a 'mark of shame' and 'a reward for terrorism.' As the international court relies on member states to enforce arrests, the unfolding drama underscores persistent geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)