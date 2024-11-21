Left Menu

ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, and Hamas Leader

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defense chief, and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri for alleged war crimes. The charges are linked to actions during the Gaza conflict. Israel rejects the ICC’s jurisdiction and denies the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:35 IST
ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, and Hamas Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defense chief Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri over purported war crimes. The ICC claims there's evidence of their involvement in crimes during the Gaza conflict, igniting a firestorm of reactions from Israel and the international community.

Al-Masri faces charges related to the mass killings during the October 7, 2023 attacks on Israel, said to include rape and hostage-taking. Despite Israel's claims of killing Al-Masri in an airstrike, the ICC proceeds with gathering evidence amid contentious disputes over jurisdiction and accountability.

In response, Israeli officials, including former prime minister Naftali Bennett and opposition leader Yair Lapid, have lashed out at the ICC, labeling the decision a 'mark of shame' and 'a reward for terrorism.' As the international court relies on member states to enforce arrests, the unfolding drama underscores persistent geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024