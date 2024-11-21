Left Menu

ICC's Global Pursuit: From Netanyahu to Putin

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Netanyahu, and a Hamas figure over alleged war crimes in Gaza. With 124 member states, it investigates global conflicts and has issued 56 warrants, including one for Vladimir Putin, despite political controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:46 IST
ICC's Global Pursuit: From Netanyahu to Putin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Criminal Court has made headlines with its recent issuance of arrest warrants for figures such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a Hamas leader, amidst allegations of war crimes in the Gaza conflict. This highlights the court's role in addressing global justice.

Established in 2002, the ICC aims to prosecute heinous crimes when national systems fail. It currently boasts 124 member states and maintains an active case docket spanning regions from Africa to Asia. The court faces challenges given its limited recognition among global superpowers like the U.S., China, and Russia, limiting its jurisdictional reach.

Despite its geopolitical hurdles, the ICC stands as a lone beacon against impunity. With 32 cases and dozens of arrest warrants already issued, it continues to advance international law, holding leaders accountable, as seen with Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent warrant over war crimes allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024