ICC's Global Pursuit: From Netanyahu to Putin

The International Criminal Court has made headlines with its recent issuance of arrest warrants for figures such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a Hamas leader, amidst allegations of war crimes in the Gaza conflict. This highlights the court's role in addressing global justice.

Established in 2002, the ICC aims to prosecute heinous crimes when national systems fail. It currently boasts 124 member states and maintains an active case docket spanning regions from Africa to Asia. The court faces challenges given its limited recognition among global superpowers like the U.S., China, and Russia, limiting its jurisdictional reach.

Despite its geopolitical hurdles, the ICC stands as a lone beacon against impunity. With 32 cases and dozens of arrest warrants already issued, it continues to advance international law, holding leaders accountable, as seen with Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent warrant over war crimes allegations.

