Ukraine Defies Moratorium with Strikes on Russian Energy Infrastructure

In a series of attacks that defy a U.S.-brokered moratorium, Ukraine allegedly struck Russian energy infrastructure 14 times within one day, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

These strikes reportedly inflicted damage across several Russian regions, including Bryansk, Belgorod, Smolensk, Lipetsk, and Voronezh, as well as in Ukraine's Luhansk and Kherson regions, which are partly under Russian control.

However, the veracity of these claims remains uncertain, as Reuters has not independently verified the reports. The tension showcases the ongoing conflict and intermittent escalation between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)