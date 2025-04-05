Ukraine Defies Moratorium with Strikes on Russian Energy Infrastructure
Ukraine has reportedly attacked Russian energy infrastructures 14 times, allegedly violating a U.S.-brokered moratorium. The strikes have reportedly caused damage in several Russian and Ukrainian regions under Russian control. These reports, provided by the Russian Defence Ministry, have not been independently verified.
In a series of attacks that defy a U.S.-brokered moratorium, Ukraine allegedly struck Russian energy infrastructure 14 times within one day, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.
These strikes reportedly inflicted damage across several Russian regions, including Bryansk, Belgorod, Smolensk, Lipetsk, and Voronezh, as well as in Ukraine's Luhansk and Kherson regions, which are partly under Russian control.
However, the veracity of these claims remains uncertain, as Reuters has not independently verified the reports. The tension showcases the ongoing conflict and intermittent escalation between the two nations.
