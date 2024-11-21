Russia's Unprecedented ICBM Strike Amid Rising Ukraine Tensions

Russia has reportedly fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during an attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, according to Kyiv's air force. If confirmed, this would mark the first military use of such long-range nuclear-capable weapons, further escalating tensions in the ongoing 33-month-old conflict.

The missile launch allegedly originated from Astrakhan, Russia, approximately 700 kilometers from Dnipro. While the type of warhead is unspecified, the RS-26 Rubezh—a missile capable of carrying an 800-kilogram nuclear warhead—has been cited as the weapon used.

This action comes in response to Kyiv firing U.S. and British missiles deep into Russian territory, signaling an escalation of hostilities. Experts view this as a potential deterrent move by Moscow, amid rising tensions following Western military aid to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)