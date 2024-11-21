Israel Dismisses ICC Arrest Warrants as Absurd

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has sharply criticized the International Criminal Court for its decision to issue arrest warrants against him and a former defense chief. The ICC's actions have been dismissed as 'anti-Semitic' by the Prime Minister's office.

In a strong-worded statement, Netanyahu's office expressed disgust over what it called the ICC's 'absurd and false actions' against Israel. The office made it clear that Israel remains steadfast and will not cave to pressure or external influences.

Reaffirming their commitment to protect and defend their citizens, Israeli officials have stated that they will continue to resist any attempts by the ICC to influence their national policies.

