Left Menu

Israel Dismisses ICC Arrest Warrants as Absurd

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has denounced the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants against him and a former defense chief as anti-Semitic. The statement stresses that Israel rejects the ICC's actions and will not succumb to external pressures when defending its citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:03 IST
Israel Dismisses ICC Arrest Warrants as Absurd
Israeli Prime Minister
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has sharply criticized the International Criminal Court for its decision to issue arrest warrants against him and a former defense chief. The ICC's actions have been dismissed as 'anti-Semitic' by the Prime Minister's office.

In a strong-worded statement, Netanyahu's office expressed disgust over what it called the ICC's 'absurd and false actions' against Israel. The office made it clear that Israel remains steadfast and will not cave to pressure or external influences.

Reaffirming their commitment to protect and defend their citizens, Israeli officials have stated that they will continue to resist any attempts by the ICC to influence their national policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024