Supreme Court Weighs Inmate's Fair Trial Amid Security Concerns

The Supreme Court is considering holding the trial of Yasin Malik, a separatist leader from Jammu and Kashmir, inside Tihar Jail. Concerns surround the security involved in transporting Malik, who is serving a life sentence, to Jammu for trial proceedings.

A bench led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih highlighted challenges in conducting cross-examinations online, particularly with connectivity issues in Jammu. Despite urging a fair trial, comparisons were drawn to mass murderer Ajmal Kasab's trial ensuring legal aid.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta pointed out Malik's seemingly strategic moves to delay the process, emphasizing security risks. The court proposed in-jail trials and virtual appearances as solutions while awaiting further instructions from the CBI and hearing all involved parties.

