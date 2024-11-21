ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, and Deif Over War Crimes

The International Criminal Court has taken a significant step in addressing alleged war crimes by issuing arrest warrants for high-profile figures. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defense chief Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif are among those facing charges of serious human rights violations.

The ICC accuses Netanyahu and Gallant of war crimes, including intentionally attacking civilian populations and depriving them of necessary means for survival, as well as crimes against humanity in Gaza. Despite Israel's dismissal of the ICC's jurisdiction, the court presses on with its investigation.

Hamas leader Deif is charged with similar crimes, with specific accusations highlighting his involvement in mass killings and inhumane acts during offensives in Israel and Palestine. While Israel claims Deif was killed in an airstrike, the ICC continues to seek clarity on his status.

(With inputs from agencies.)