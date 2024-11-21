ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, and Deif Over War Crimes
The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defense chief Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel contests the ICC's jurisdiction, denying involvement in war crimes in Gaza.
- Country:
- Netherlands
The International Criminal Court has taken a significant step in addressing alleged war crimes by issuing arrest warrants for high-profile figures. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defense chief Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif are among those facing charges of serious human rights violations.
The ICC accuses Netanyahu and Gallant of war crimes, including intentionally attacking civilian populations and depriving them of necessary means for survival, as well as crimes against humanity in Gaza. Despite Israel's dismissal of the ICC's jurisdiction, the court presses on with its investigation.
Hamas leader Deif is charged with similar crimes, with specific accusations highlighting his involvement in mass killings and inhumane acts during offensives in Israel and Palestine. While Israel claims Deif was killed in an airstrike, the ICC continues to seek clarity on his status.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ICC
- Netanyahu
- Gallant
- Deif
- war crimes
- crimes against humanity
- Israel
- Gaza
- Hamas
- arrest warrants
ALSO READ
Firing Sparks Fury: Israel's Security at Stake
Hezbollah Commander's Death in Airstrike Marks Escalation in Israel-Lebanon Tensions
Iranian Court Sentences Four in Espionage Case Linked to Israel
Call for UN Probe in Escalating Israel-Hezbollah Conflict
Escalated Conflict: Lebanon in Turmoil Amid Israel Strikes