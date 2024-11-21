Left Menu

ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, and Deif Over War Crimes

The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defense chief Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel contests the ICC's jurisdiction, denying involvement in war crimes in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 21-11-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 19:46 IST
ICC Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant, and Deif Over War Crimes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The International Criminal Court has taken a significant step in addressing alleged war crimes by issuing arrest warrants for high-profile figures. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defense chief Yoav Gallant, and Hamas leader Mohammed Deif are among those facing charges of serious human rights violations.

The ICC accuses Netanyahu and Gallant of war crimes, including intentionally attacking civilian populations and depriving them of necessary means for survival, as well as crimes against humanity in Gaza. Despite Israel's dismissal of the ICC's jurisdiction, the court presses on with its investigation.

Hamas leader Deif is charged with similar crimes, with specific accusations highlighting his involvement in mass killings and inhumane acts during offensives in Israel and Palestine. While Israel claims Deif was killed in an airstrike, the ICC continues to seek clarity on his status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024