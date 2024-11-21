Honorary General: A Tradition of Nepal-India Military Ties

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Nepal's President Rramchandra Paudel honored Indian Army Chief Gen. Upendra Dwivedi with the title of Honorary General. This tradition underlines the robust military relations that have existed between the two nations since 1950.

During his official five-day visit, Gen. Dwivedi engaged in key discussions with his Nepalese counterpart, Gen. Ashok Sigdel, focusing on enhancing military cooperation. In a symbolic act of camaraderie, he planted a Rudraksha sapling at the Nepal Army headquarters in Kathmandu.

The visit underscores the longstanding tradition of mutual respect and collaboration between Nepal and India, reinforced by the exchange of visits and conferral of honorary ranks upon their military chiefs.

(With inputs from agencies.)