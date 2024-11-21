ICC Warrants Ignite Global Tensions over Gaza Conflict

In a move that has provoked a flurry of international responses, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief, Yoav Gallant. Alongside them, Hamas leader Ibrahim Al-Masri is also targeted for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the recent Gaza conflict.

The decision, marking a pivotal development in global law, accuses Netanyahu and Gallant of responsibilities in acts of murder and persecution, crimes purportedly committed during a systematic attack on Gaza's civilian population. The announcement was met with vehement opposition in Israel, labeling the ICC's decision as disgraceful and baseless.

Contrastingly, the Hamas organization has lauded the ICC's move as a crucial step towards justice. Senior official Basem Naim urged for more global support to ensure accountability, while the European Union and several nations have voiced support for the court's directive. Meanwhile, the United States, alongside Israel, continues to challenge the ICC's jurisdiction.

