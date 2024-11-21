Delhi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail in Multi-Crore Bank Fraud Case

On Thursday, a Delhi court granted anticipatory bail to Praveen Kumar Gupta, the former director of Shree Raj Mahal Jewellers, who is involved in an alleged multi-crore bank loan fraud case.

The court, led by District Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna, raised concerns about the decade-long delay in the investigation and the potential misuse of authority if bail were denied.

Highlighting the principles of freedom and liberty, the bail order underscores the need for a judicial process that is reasonable, transparent, and protective of fundamental rights, amid allegations of cheating banks of Rs 232 crore.

