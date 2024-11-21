Delhi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail in Multi-Crore Bank Fraud Case
A Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to Praveen Kumar Gupta, formerly of Shree Raj Mahal Jewellers, in a major bank loan fraud case, citing delays in the investigation and concerns over potential misuse of power by authorities. The court emphasized the importance of safeguarding individual freedom and liberty.
Updated: 21-11-2024 20:24 IST
On Thursday, a Delhi court granted anticipatory bail to Praveen Kumar Gupta, the former director of Shree Raj Mahal Jewellers, who is involved in an alleged multi-crore bank loan fraud case.
The court, led by District Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna, raised concerns about the decade-long delay in the investigation and the potential misuse of authority if bail were denied.
Highlighting the principles of freedom and liberty, the bail order underscores the need for a judicial process that is reasonable, transparent, and protective of fundamental rights, amid allegations of cheating banks of Rs 232 crore.
