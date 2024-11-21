Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail in Multi-Crore Bank Fraud Case

A Delhi court has granted anticipatory bail to Praveen Kumar Gupta, formerly of Shree Raj Mahal Jewellers, in a major bank loan fraud case, citing delays in the investigation and concerns over potential misuse of power by authorities. The court emphasized the importance of safeguarding individual freedom and liberty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 20:24 IST
Delhi Court Grants Anticipatory Bail in Multi-Crore Bank Fraud Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, a Delhi court granted anticipatory bail to Praveen Kumar Gupta, the former director of Shree Raj Mahal Jewellers, who is involved in an alleged multi-crore bank loan fraud case.

The court, led by District Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna, raised concerns about the decade-long delay in the investigation and the potential misuse of authority if bail were denied.

Highlighting the principles of freedom and liberty, the bail order underscores the need for a judicial process that is reasonable, transparent, and protective of fundamental rights, amid allegations of cheating banks of Rs 232 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024