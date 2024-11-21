Left Menu

Ukraine Urges Global Response to Russia's New Weaponry Threat

Ukraine's foreign ministry has urged the international community to respond to Russia's potential use of a new type of weaponry. While it's not confirmed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile, Ukraine compares the situation to North Korea's missile activities. Initial analyses by Western officials suggest it wasn't an ICBM.

Ukraine's foreign ministry has issued a call to action for the global community following concerns over Russia's potential deployment of new weaponry. Foreign ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi emphasized the need for immediate international response during a press briefing in Kyiv.

While the weapon type remains unconfirmed as an intercontinental ballistic missile, Ukraine has drawn parallels between Russia's actions and North Korea's historical missile launches that have often startled neighboring countries and the world.

Earlier, Ukraine alleged that Russia launched what seemed like an intercontinental ballistic missile at the city of Dnipro. However, subsequent analyses from two Western officials, reported by Reuters, initially suggested otherwise.

