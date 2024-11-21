Eastern EU Nations Call for Tariffs on Russian and Belarusian Fertilizers

Eastern European nations, including Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, are pressing the European Commission to enforce customs duties on fertilizers originating from Russia and Belarus, according to a report from Poland's state news agency, PAP.

The joint appeal was officially submitted on November 20, 2024, highlighting Poland's leadership in mobilizing regional support against Russia amidst ongoing tensions involving Ukraine.

Although not all EU member states endorsed the letter, several have indicated a willingness to engage in constructive discussions to potentially back the Polish-led initiative at a later time.

