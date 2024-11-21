Left Menu

Eastern EU Nations Call for Tariffs on Russian and Belarusian Fertilizers

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have urged the European Commission to impose customs duties on fertilizers from Russia and Belarus. Poland, a strong supporter of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, is leading the call for stronger sanctions against Moscow. Some EU states expressed openness to discuss support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:03 IST
Eastern EU Nations Call for Tariffs on Russian and Belarusian Fertilizers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

Eastern European nations, including Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, are pressing the European Commission to enforce customs duties on fertilizers originating from Russia and Belarus, according to a report from Poland's state news agency, PAP.

The joint appeal was officially submitted on November 20, 2024, highlighting Poland's leadership in mobilizing regional support against Russia amidst ongoing tensions involving Ukraine.

Although not all EU member states endorsed the letter, several have indicated a willingness to engage in constructive discussions to potentially back the Polish-led initiative at a later time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024