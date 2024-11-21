Impersonation Scandal: Fake IPS Officer Nabbed

In a recent development, a man posing as a retired Indian Police Service officer was apprehended for attempting to manipulate police procedures. The accused, Anil Katiyal, aged 68, alongside his associate Vinod Kapoor, became the subjects of law enforcement scrutiny.

The duo was arrested by Sahibabad police from Delhi and Gurugram. Katiyal allegedly posed as a 1979 batch IPS officer from the Manipur cadre to gain financial leverage and undue advantages. Police claim he targeted the Public Relations Officer of DCP Trans Hindon with threats to halt proceedings against his cohort, Kapoor.

Both individuals appeared before Chief Judicial Magistrate Jasvir Singh Yadav and were subsequently sent to 14 days of judicial custody. The charges lodged include extortion, obstructing public servants, impersonation, and cheating, sparking serious legal implications for the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)