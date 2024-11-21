Left Menu

Impersonation Scandal: Fake IPS Officer Nabbed

A man named Anil Katiyal was arrested for pretending to be a retired IPS officer to influence police proceedings in favor of his associate, Vinod Kapoor. Both men were taken into custody and produced before a magistrate. Katiyal is accused of threatening police officials and impersonating a public servant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:22 IST
Impersonation Scandal: Fake IPS Officer Nabbed
man
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, a man posing as a retired Indian Police Service officer was apprehended for attempting to manipulate police procedures. The accused, Anil Katiyal, aged 68, alongside his associate Vinod Kapoor, became the subjects of law enforcement scrutiny.

The duo was arrested by Sahibabad police from Delhi and Gurugram. Katiyal allegedly posed as a 1979 batch IPS officer from the Manipur cadre to gain financial leverage and undue advantages. Police claim he targeted the Public Relations Officer of DCP Trans Hindon with threats to halt proceedings against his cohort, Kapoor.

Both individuals appeared before Chief Judicial Magistrate Jasvir Singh Yadav and were subsequently sent to 14 days of judicial custody. The charges lodged include extortion, obstructing public servants, impersonation, and cheating, sparking serious legal implications for the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024