Left Menu

Father Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia School Shooting

Colin Gray, father of 14-year-old Colt Gray, pleads not guilty to charges related to a deadly mass shooting at Apalachee High School, Georgia. Colin faces 29 charges, including second-degree murder, while Colt, charged as an adult, faces 55 counts, including murder, after the September 4 incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Winder | Updated: 21-11-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 23:54 IST
Father Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia School Shooting
  • Country:
  • United States

The father of the adolescent accused of the mass school shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia has pleaded not guilty to related charges. Colin Gray, absent from the courtroom, entered his plea via attorneys who also waived his formal arraignment. Such procedural steps are regular in Georgia.

The incident, which occurred on September 4, led to an indictment for both Colin Gray and his son, Colt Gray, who faces 55 counts, including murder. Colin Gray has been charged with 29 counts, including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, alongside multiple counts of child cruelty. The devastating attack resulted in the deaths of two educators and two students, with another teacher and eight students injured.

Both father and son are currently detained, with neither seeking bail. This marks the first case in Georgia where an adult has been charged following a school shooting, indicating a legal trend towards parental accountability. This follows the historic Michigan case where parents were convicted for not securing firearms, leading to their son's tragic actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024