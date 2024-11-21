Father Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia School Shooting

The father of the adolescent accused of the mass school shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia has pleaded not guilty to related charges. Colin Gray, absent from the courtroom, entered his plea via attorneys who also waived his formal arraignment. Such procedural steps are regular in Georgia.

The incident, which occurred on September 4, led to an indictment for both Colin Gray and his son, Colt Gray, who faces 55 counts, including murder. Colin Gray has been charged with 29 counts, including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter, alongside multiple counts of child cruelty. The devastating attack resulted in the deaths of two educators and two students, with another teacher and eight students injured.

Both father and son are currently detained, with neither seeking bail. This marks the first case in Georgia where an adult has been charged following a school shooting, indicating a legal trend towards parental accountability. This follows the historic Michigan case where parents were convicted for not securing firearms, leading to their son's tragic actions.

