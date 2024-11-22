Left Menu

Tahawwur Rana's Last Legal Stand: US Supreme Court Petition

Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, petitions the US Supreme Court challenging his extradition to India. After losing in lower courts, Rana's final legal bid argues against being tried twice for the same accusations. His case highlights the complexities of international extradition and legal proceedings.

Tahawwur Rana, accused in the brutal 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has turned to the US Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort to avoid being extradited to India.

After a series of courtroom defeats in lower and federal courts, Rana challenged his extradition by appealing to the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. However, the court dismissed his plea, leading him to file a petition for a 'writ of certiorari' with the Supreme Court on November 13.

Rana, previously acquitted on related charges in Chicago, argues that his extradition for the same conduct violates legal principles. The outcome of this petition is crucial, as it addresses broader implications for international law enforcement and extradition practices.

