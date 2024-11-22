Biden's Policy Shift: U.S. Missiles in Ukraine

President Joe Biden has notably amended his stance, permitting Ukraine to utilize U.S. missiles against targets deep within Russian territory. This significant policy shift comes in response to North Korea joining the Russian side of the war, escalating the conflict further. Biden's decision follows intense lobbying from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, despite earlier concerns about provoking NATO involvement.

An added urgency stems from Donald Trump's victory in the November 5 elections, which cast doubt on ongoing U.S. assistance to Ukraine due to Trump's consistent skepticism towards military aid. The shift aims to fortify Ukraine's position against continuous Russian advances and potential U.S. withdrawal of support.

The White House's move has sparked debate, with concerns about deepening the conflict and drawing in NATO. However, it opens pathways for U.S. allies to reconsider their weapon policies, further assisting Ukraine in its struggle. Meanwhile, the administration contends with new security dynamics as North Korean troops bolster Russian forces in key regions like Kursk.

(With inputs from agencies.)