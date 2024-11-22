Left Menu

Biden's Policy Shift: U.S. Missiles in Ukraine

President Joe Biden has amended his stance on Ukraine using U.S. missiles against Russia following North Korea's involvement in the conflict. This policy shift aims to enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend itself amid escalating tensions and after Donald Trump's election victory, which challenged U.S. support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 02:05 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 02:05 IST
Biden's Policy Shift: U.S. Missiles in Ukraine
Biden

President Joe Biden has notably amended his stance, permitting Ukraine to utilize U.S. missiles against targets deep within Russian territory. This significant policy shift comes in response to North Korea joining the Russian side of the war, escalating the conflict further. Biden's decision follows intense lobbying from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, despite earlier concerns about provoking NATO involvement.

An added urgency stems from Donald Trump's victory in the November 5 elections, which cast doubt on ongoing U.S. assistance to Ukraine due to Trump's consistent skepticism towards military aid. The shift aims to fortify Ukraine's position against continuous Russian advances and potential U.S. withdrawal of support.

The White House's move has sparked debate, with concerns about deepening the conflict and drawing in NATO. However, it opens pathways for U.S. allies to reconsider their weapon policies, further assisting Ukraine in its struggle. Meanwhile, the administration contends with new security dynamics as North Korean troops bolster Russian forces in key regions like Kursk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024