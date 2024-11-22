Snap Battles Against Child Exploitation Lawsuit: The Snapchat Controversy

Snap Inc. has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit from New Mexico, claiming the accusations of enabling child exploitation on its Snapchat platform are inaccurate. New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez initiated the lawsuit, which falls within a series of governmental actions targeting tech companies for alleged minors' protection failures.

The New Mexico investigation employed a decoy account purportedly representing a 14-year-old. Snap argues that the decoy account's interactions were misrepresented by the state and maintains its actions are protected by the First Amendment. Snap emphasizes its efforts in safety operations, enhancing its capabilities over recent years.

Snap also argues that the lawsuit violates Section 230, a federal law shielding internet companies from liability for user-generated content. The company has underscored its collaborations with local and federal law enforcement as evidence of its commitment to safety and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)