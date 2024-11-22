Supreme Court Halts Disqualification of Himachal's Parliamentary Secretaries

The Supreme Court has intervened in the ongoing legal battle over the disqualification of six chief parliamentary secretaries in Himachal Pradesh. The court stayed the High Court's order declaring these appointments unconstitutional, a decision made under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar clearly stated that no additional appointments of this nature should occur, as they would contradict the law. Despite halting the disqualifications, the Court has set a strong precedent by limiting future appointments.

The Supreme Court also called for a response from BJP leader Kalpana Devi, who initially challenged the appointments. With a notice issued to Devi, the Court has scheduled the continuation of the hearing for four weeks later, aligning this case with similar pending petitions.

