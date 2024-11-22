Tragic Murder of BJP Yuva Morcha Leader in Sultanpur Lodhi

In a shocking incident, BJP Yuva Morcha's Sultanpur Lodhi Block president Honey Kumar was brutally murdered late Thursday night. The attack, which left two others injured, has sent shockwaves through the community as authorities launch an investigation.

Police report that Kumar, alongside his friends, was ambushed by unidentified assailants wielding sharp weapons at a grain market. Kumar succumbed to his injuries at a local civil hospital, while the injured, Ajay Kumar and Aman Kumar, continue to receive treatment.

Investigations hint at personal enmity as the motive, with attackers reportedly hailing from the same locality. A case of murder has been registered and one individual has been detained for questioning as police probe further.

(With inputs from agencies.)