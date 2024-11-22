Hungary Defies ICC: Orban Stands by Netanyahu Amidst Arrest Warrant

In a significant political move, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán strongly criticized the International Criminal Court's issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Orbán declared his intention to defy the court's decision by inviting Netanyahu to Hungary, a stance that underscores Orbán's alliance with the Israeli leader.

Speaking on state radio, Orbán accused the ICC of politically motivated interference in the ongoing Gaza conflict. He argued that the court's decision threatens international law and exacerbates tensions in the region. This follows the ICC's Thursday announcement of arrest warrants for Netanyahu, his former defense minister, and Hamas' military chief, on charges of crimes against humanity during the prolonged Gaza conflict.

The ICC alleges that Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant used starvation as a warfare tactic and targeted civilians, allegations that Israeli officials dispute. Despite the legal mandate requiring ICC member countries, like Hungary, to arrest individuals facing warrants, Orbán remains adamant in his support of Netanyahu, describing the warrant as both impudent and cynical.

(With inputs from agencies.)