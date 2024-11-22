Clash in Bihar: Policeman Injured Amid Raid Turned Violent

A police raid in Bihar's Araria district escalated late Thursday night, resulting in injuries to a sub-inspector amid an attack by locals and miscreants. The incident occurred during a crackdown on illegal arms, where the officer, identified as Md Imtiyaz Khan, faced violent resistance while attempting to apprehend suspects.

According to official statements, Khan and a colleague, who were conducting the raid based on specific intelligence, were targeted as they detained a man suspected of involvement with illegal weapons. The situation spiraled when supporters of the suspect and local residents attacked the officers.

The injured sub-inspector was promptly hospitalized, with reports indicating his condition is now stable. In response to the incident, a special investigation team has been formed, and 23 individuals linked to the attack have been arrested so far, as efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)