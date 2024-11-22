Kerala High Court Condemns Hartal Amidst Wayanad Tragedy

The Kerala High Court has strongly criticized the ruling LDF and opposition UDF for their decision to organize a hartal in the landslide-stricken Wayanad district, labeling it as 'irresponsible.' The division bench expressed its displeasure over the November 19 hartal, describing it as 'unacceptable.'

Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and K V Jayakumar questioned the justification behind the hartal, particularly in an area grappling with the aftermath of a natural disaster. The protest was organized to demand central assistance for the landslide victims, yet its timing in an already affected region was criticized as 'disappointing.'

The central government has reportedly allocated Rs 153 crore for emergency relief operations, but the state government has assessed the total loss at Rs 2,219 crore. The High Court's observations came during hearings on disaster management in the wake of the calamity which devastated Wayanad, claiming over 200 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)