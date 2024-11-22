Left Menu

Strengthening Indo-US Relations: A Diplomat's Perspective

Mike Hankey, Consul General of the US in Mumbai, anticipates continued strengthening of ties between India and the US, emphasizing increases in student exchanges and technological partnerships. While acknowledging the upcoming change in the US administration, he highlighted ongoing visa processing improvements and educational collaborations.

Updated: 22-11-2024 14:54 IST
  • India

The US Consul General in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, expressed optimism regarding the continued enhancement of India-US relations, irrespective of administrative changes. Speaking in Goa, Hankey pointed out a trend spanning two decades of growing ties, with notable increases in Indian student enrollment and technological partnerships.

Hankey emphasized that the number of Indian students in the US has surged, maintaining India's position as the top country for student exchanges. Last year alone, 330,000 Indian students studied in the US. Meanwhile, the US has processed over one million Indian visa applications, implementing innovative methods for remote processing and interview waivers to streamline the procedure.

With the change in administration slated for January 20, 2025, Hankey assured that current policies under President Joe Biden remain effective while anticipating further advancements. As the transition approaches, the commitment to fostering robust Indo-US relations is expected to strengthen further.

