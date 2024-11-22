Odisha Power Controversy: BJD Denies Allegations Amid Adani Bribery Charges

The BJD government in Odisha has firmly refuted claims that state officials accepted bribes from the Adani Group, a major Indian conglomerate, for renewable energy contracts. These allegations suggest Adani, India's second-richest person, alongside others, engaged in bribery to secure lucrative solar power deals.

Adani Group has strongly denied these accusations, labeling them as "baseless" and maintaining that the conglomerate complies with all relevant laws. PK Deb, a former energy minister and current BJD MLA, reiterated that the allegations are unfounded and that the state government is not involved in any agreement.

Deb emphasized that energy distribution in Odisha has been privatized, unlike other states, with Tata Power handling operations. Further, he outlined the separate roles of Gridco, SECI, and autonomous regulatory bodies, stressing that Odisha's government neither directly handles nor influences these agreements.

