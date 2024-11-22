Odisha Power Controversy: BJD Denies Allegations Amid Adani Bribery Charges
The BJD has denied allegations claiming Odisha officials accepted bribes from the Adani Group for renewable energy contracts. Adani and associates face US charges for bribery in multiple states including Odisha. Former Energy Minister PK Deb asserted the state government's non-involvement in energy distribution agreements.
- Country:
- India
The BJD government in Odisha has firmly refuted claims that state officials accepted bribes from the Adani Group, a major Indian conglomerate, for renewable energy contracts. These allegations suggest Adani, India's second-richest person, alongside others, engaged in bribery to secure lucrative solar power deals.
Adani Group has strongly denied these accusations, labeling them as "baseless" and maintaining that the conglomerate complies with all relevant laws. PK Deb, a former energy minister and current BJD MLA, reiterated that the allegations are unfounded and that the state government is not involved in any agreement.
Deb emphasized that energy distribution in Odisha has been privatized, unlike other states, with Tata Power handling operations. Further, he outlined the separate roles of Gridco, SECI, and autonomous regulatory bodies, stressing that Odisha's government neither directly handles nor influences these agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- BJD
- Adani Group
- renewable energy
- allegations
- PK Deb
- Gridco
- SECI
- privatization
- Tata Power
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Probe into Waqf Land Allegations in Karnataka
Yoon Suk Yeol Denies Influence-Peddling Allegations Amid Political Turmoil
Constables Jump from Jail: Harassment Allegations in Goa Tragedy
ED Raids Amazon and Flipkart Vendors Amidst FDI Rule Breach Allegations
Government School Teacher in Shimla Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations