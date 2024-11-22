Left Menu

Odisha Power Controversy: BJD Denies Allegations Amid Adani Bribery Charges

The BJD has denied allegations claiming Odisha officials accepted bribes from the Adani Group for renewable energy contracts. Adani and associates face US charges for bribery in multiple states including Odisha. Former Energy Minister PK Deb asserted the state government's non-involvement in energy distribution agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 14:58 IST
Odisha Power Controversy: BJD Denies Allegations Amid Adani Bribery Charges
Representative image (Photo/adanienterprises.com) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJD government in Odisha has firmly refuted claims that state officials accepted bribes from the Adani Group, a major Indian conglomerate, for renewable energy contracts. These allegations suggest Adani, India's second-richest person, alongside others, engaged in bribery to secure lucrative solar power deals.

Adani Group has strongly denied these accusations, labeling them as "baseless" and maintaining that the conglomerate complies with all relevant laws. PK Deb, a former energy minister and current BJD MLA, reiterated that the allegations are unfounded and that the state government is not involved in any agreement.

Deb emphasized that energy distribution in Odisha has been privatized, unlike other states, with Tata Power handling operations. Further, he outlined the separate roles of Gridco, SECI, and autonomous regulatory bodies, stressing that Odisha's government neither directly handles nor influences these agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024