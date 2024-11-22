Emergency Forces Conduct Explosion at U.S. Embassy
British police executed a controlled explosion near the U.S. embassy in London after finding a suspect package. Investigations continue with area cordons maintained. The police dismissed online speculations, while the U.S. embassy confirmed road closures as a precautionary measure.
British police conducted a controlled explosion in proximity to the U.S. embassy in south London following the detection of a suspicious package, authorities announced on Friday.
London's Metropolitan Police confirmed on X that the 'loud bang' heard in the area was a controlled detonation. They stated that investigations are still underway, and the cordons would remain intact for now.
In a prior statement, the police revealed an ongoing probe into the suspicious package, accompanied by security cordons south of the River Thames. The U.S. embassy on X noted that police had enacted road closures nearby as a precautionary step.
(With inputs from agencies.)
