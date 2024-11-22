Left Menu

Germany Deliberates ICC Warrants for Netanyahu

Germany plans to thoughtfully evaluate the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his former defense chief. Before taking any further action, Germany awaits an official visit. Their stance reflects a blend of international commitment and historical ties with Israel.

  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will deliberate carefully on the International Criminal Court's arrest warrants issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defense chief, according to a government spokesperson on Friday.

The spokesperson emphasized that Germany, a significant supporter and contributor to the drafting of the ICC statute, is compelled by its history to uphold international law.

Simultaneously, the spokesperson highlighted Germany's unique relationship and historical responsibility towards Israel, indicating no immediate actions will be taken until an official visit to Germany is organized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

