Controlled Explosion Near U.S. Embassy in London Sparks Security Concerns
British police conducted a controlled explosion near the U.S. embassy in south London due to a suspicious package. Authorities confirmed the incident, which led to road closures, and are continuing their investigations. The U.S. embassy was relocated to Nine Elms in 2018 partly for safety reasons.
British police executed a controlled explosion near the U.S. embassy in south London after authorities identified a suspicious package, officials announced Friday.
London's Metropolitan Police conveyed via X that the 'loud bang' heard was a controlled explosion by officers. Investigations are ongoing, with cordons remaining in place. Earlier statements revealed the discovery of a suspect package near the south bank of the River Thames, amid online speculation.
The U.S. embassy was moved from central London to a secure location in Nine Elms in 2018. The area has since evolved into a high-end residential and commercial hub, featuring landmarks like Battersea Power Station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CyBirb Revolutionizes Blockchain Security in MENA Region at ADGM
Key Security Dialogues: Indian Coast Guard Chief Meets Top Army & Navy Leaders
IFAD and Sierra Leone Launch $105.5M Livestock and Livelihoods Project to Boost Food Security
Yoon Congratulates Trump Amid Economic and Security Challenges
Tensions Rise: India Halts Consular Camps in Canada Amid Security Concerns