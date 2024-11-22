Controlled Explosion Near U.S. Embassy in London Sparks Security Concerns

British police executed a controlled explosion near the U.S. embassy in south London after authorities identified a suspicious package, officials announced Friday.

London's Metropolitan Police conveyed via X that the 'loud bang' heard was a controlled explosion by officers. Investigations are ongoing, with cordons remaining in place. Earlier statements revealed the discovery of a suspect package near the south bank of the River Thames, amid online speculation.

The U.S. embassy was moved from central London to a secure location in Nine Elms in 2018. The area has since evolved into a high-end residential and commercial hub, featuring landmarks like Battersea Power Station.

