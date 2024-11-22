Left Menu

Controlled Explosion Near U.S. Embassy in London Sparks Security Concerns

British police conducted a controlled explosion near the U.S. embassy in south London due to a suspicious package. Authorities confirmed the incident, which led to road closures, and are continuing their investigations. The U.S. embassy was relocated to Nine Elms in 2018 partly for safety reasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:58 IST
Controlled Explosion Near U.S. Embassy in London Sparks Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

British police executed a controlled explosion near the U.S. embassy in south London after authorities identified a suspicious package, officials announced Friday.

London's Metropolitan Police conveyed via X that the 'loud bang' heard was a controlled explosion by officers. Investigations are ongoing, with cordons remaining in place. Earlier statements revealed the discovery of a suspect package near the south bank of the River Thames, amid online speculation.

The U.S. embassy was moved from central London to a secure location in Nine Elms in 2018. The area has since evolved into a high-end residential and commercial hub, featuring landmarks like Battersea Power Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

