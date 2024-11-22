Left Menu

NATO Holds Emergency Meeting Over Moscow’s Missile Use

NATO will convene an emergency meeting with Ukraine to discuss Moscow's deployment of a hypersonic missile in its conflict with Kyiv. The session will be held at NATO's Brussels headquarters, gathering NATO ambassadors and Ukraine's representative, though specific discussion points remain undisclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 22-11-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:38 IST
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Belgium

NATO is set to hold an emergency meeting with Ukraine at its headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday to address Moscow’s recent use of a hypersonic intermediate-range missile in the war against Kyiv. This meeting highlights the growing concerns over the escalating military activities in the region.

The western military alliance confirmed that the NATO Ukraine Council will assemble at the request of Kyiv, but refrained from disclosing the particular topics of discussion. This council will include NATO ambassadors alongside Ukraine's representative, emphasizing the strategic partnership in light of recent developments.

The urgency of this meeting signifies NATO's commitment to supporting Ukraine amid heightened tensions, as they seek ways to effectively respond to Russia’s military tactics utilizing advanced missile technology.

