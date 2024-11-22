Delhi High Court's Demand for Action: Chandni Chowk's Shocking State
The Delhi High Court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and police to address illegal activities and deficiencies in Chandni Chowk. The court noted problems like gambling and encroachment while highlighting police inaction, and demanded timely reports from various departments by December 13.
The Delhi High Court has taken a firm stance against the illegal activities in Chandni Chowk, describing the situation as a 'shocking state of affairs.' Photographs reviewed by the court revealed gambling and other unlawful activities, with police seemingly oblivious to the ongoing issues.
During a hearing of a public interest litigation filed by the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, highlighting the neglected state of the area, the court criticized the lack of effective action from authorities. It emphasized the necessity for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and police to rectify the issues swiftly.
The court has demanded status reports from the involved departments, including the MCD, PWD, and police, by mid-December. This action follows concerns over the wasted public funds and increasing disorder since the court ceased oversight a few months ago.
