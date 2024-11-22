Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Demand for Action: Chandni Chowk's Shocking State

The Delhi High Court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and police to address illegal activities and deficiencies in Chandni Chowk. The court noted problems like gambling and encroachment while highlighting police inaction, and demanded timely reports from various departments by December 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:00 IST
Delhi High Court's Demand for Action: Chandni Chowk's Shocking State
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken a firm stance against the illegal activities in Chandni Chowk, describing the situation as a 'shocking state of affairs.' Photographs reviewed by the court revealed gambling and other unlawful activities, with police seemingly oblivious to the ongoing issues.

During a hearing of a public interest litigation filed by the Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal, highlighting the neglected state of the area, the court criticized the lack of effective action from authorities. It emphasized the necessity for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and police to rectify the issues swiftly.

The court has demanded status reports from the involved departments, including the MCD, PWD, and police, by mid-December. This action follows concerns over the wasted public funds and increasing disorder since the court ceased oversight a few months ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024