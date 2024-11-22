ICC Warrants Fail to Calm Gaza Turmoil

Amid a backdrop of ongoing violence in Gaza, the International Criminal Court's (ICC) recent issuance of arrest warrants for key Israeli leaders seems to offer little solace for residents. Despite the international community's involvement, the military onslaught continues to claim lives and demolish critical infrastructure.

In a series of airstrikes, at least 21 Palestinians were killed, including those in Gaza City, with strikes targeting residential and operational areas. Reports indicate a possible strategy to depopulate certain regions, though Israel denies these allegations, claiming defensive measures against Hamas.

Clashes have intensified along Gaza's northern edge, with significant damage to essential services like the Kamal Adwan Hospital. Despite widespread international recognition of these issues, local residents remain skeptical, blaming geopolitical maneuvers and historical precedents for the ongoing suffering.

(With inputs from agencies.)