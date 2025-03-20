Recent intelligence assessments from both U.S. and European sources contradict public statements by Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, asserting that Ukrainian troops in Kursk are not encircled by Russian forces.

The assessments reveal that while Ukrainian soldiers face substantial pressure, they maintain ground, countering claims of encirclement as misinformation. Despite acknowledgment of difficulties in Kursk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy denied any surrounding, accusing Putin of misrepresenting facts to leverage negotiations.

Statements from strategic experts suggest that the misinformation aims to bolster Russia's negotiation stance. Nevertheless, officials and military analysts continue to observe battlefield dynamics, not supporting the narrative of Ukrainian encirclement in Kursk.

(With inputs from agencies.)