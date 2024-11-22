Naxalite Standoff: Peace Returns to Bastar

In a significant face-off in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, ten Naxalites, including three women, were killed during an encounter with security forces. The operation unfolded in the early hours near the Bhandarpadar village as part of an anti-Naxalite mission.

Security personnel from the District Reserve Guard and the Central Reserve Police Force targeted the Maoists after receiving intel about their presence in the forested hills. Several high-ranking Maoists were among the deceased, who carried significant bounties on their heads.

With Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauding the security forces, the state government continues its zero-tolerance policy towards Naxalism, aiming for complete elimination by March 2026, a target set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)