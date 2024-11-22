Left Menu

Naxalite Standoff: Peace Returns to Bastar

In Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, security forces engaged in a deadly encounter with Naxalites, claiming ten lives, including three women. The operation was part of a wider strategy against Maoist elements aimed at restoring peace in the Bastar region. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai applauded the security personnel for their commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:50 IST
Naxalite Standoff: Peace Returns to Bastar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant face-off in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, ten Naxalites, including three women, were killed during an encounter with security forces. The operation unfolded in the early hours near the Bhandarpadar village as part of an anti-Naxalite mission.

Security personnel from the District Reserve Guard and the Central Reserve Police Force targeted the Maoists after receiving intel about their presence in the forested hills. Several high-ranking Maoists were among the deceased, who carried significant bounties on their heads.

With Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lauding the security forces, the state government continues its zero-tolerance policy towards Naxalism, aiming for complete elimination by March 2026, a target set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024