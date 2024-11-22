Left Menu

Diplomatic Summit: Blinken's G7 Agenda Amid Global Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will attend a G7 meeting in Italy amid heightened tensions due to the Ukraine conflict. The discussions will cover various global issues including Middle East conflicts and Indo-Pacific security. Blinken is also scheduled to meet Pope Francis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:52 IST
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is set to attend a critical meeting of the Group of Seven (G7) major democracies in Italy this weekend, according to a State Department announcement on Friday. The gathering comes amid escalating tensions in the Ukraine war.

During the meeting, G7 leaders are expected to reinforce their commitment to imposing severe sanctions and other measures against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine. They have promised ongoing support to Kyiv for as long as necessary.

In addition to Ukraine, Blinken is scheduled to address key global issues including conflicts in the Middle East, Indo-Pacific security, and crises in Haiti and Sudan. His itinerary also includes a meeting with Pope Francis following the G7 talks.

