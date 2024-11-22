Tragic Disappearance: Newborn Found in Vienna Hospital Garbage

A tragedy unfolded at a Vienna hospital as the body of a newborn baby was discovered in a garbage container near the premises, according to police reports. The baby's mother has been arrested in connection with the case.

The newborn was reported missing from the neonatal ward of the Favoriten district hospital on Thursday morning, prompting an extensive search involving dogs and drones. Unfortunately, the baby was not found during the initial search within the hospital grounds.

Following an overnight interview with the mother, police expanded their search, leading to the discovery of the infant's body outside the hospital. An autopsy has been commissioned to uncover the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)