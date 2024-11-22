Left Menu

Tragic Disappearance: Newborn Found in Vienna Hospital Garbage

A newborn reported missing from a Vienna hospital was tragically found dead in a nearby garbage container. The infant's mother, a 30-year-old Austrian citizen, has been arrested as a suspect. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death, after an extensive search failed to locate the baby initially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Austria

A tragedy unfolded at a Vienna hospital as the body of a newborn baby was discovered in a garbage container near the premises, according to police reports. The baby's mother has been arrested in connection with the case.

The newborn was reported missing from the neonatal ward of the Favoriten district hospital on Thursday morning, prompting an extensive search involving dogs and drones. Unfortunately, the baby was not found during the initial search within the hospital grounds.

Following an overnight interview with the mother, police expanded their search, leading to the discovery of the infant's body outside the hospital. An autopsy has been commissioned to uncover the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

