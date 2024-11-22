Left Menu

UPS Faces $45M Penalty Over Valuation Misconduct

The United Parcel Service (UPS) is set to pay a $45 million penalty following allegations from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC accused UPS of inaccurately valuing a business unit by not adhering to accepted accounting principles, thereby misrepresenting its earnings.

The United Parcel Service (UPS) will pay up to a $45 million penalty due to allegations of improperly valuing one of its business units, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Friday.

According to the SEC, UPS misrepresented its earnings by failing to comply with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the valuation of one of its underperforming business sectors.

This significant penalty underscores the importance of transparency and compliance in financial reporting, particularly for major corporations like UPS.

