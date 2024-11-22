Arrest of Eight Bangladesh Nationals in Tripura Raises Border Security Concerns
Eight Bangladesh nationals were arrested at a Tripura railway station for allegedly entering India illegally. The group, consisting of four men and four women, was detained by a joint team of BSF and GRP while attempting to travel to Hyderabad for work. An investigation is ongoing.
In a significant security operation, eight Bangladesh nationals were apprehended at a railway station in Tripura's Khowai district. Authorities allege that the group, comprised of four men and four women, entered India illegally and intended to travel to Hyderabad seeking employment opportunities.
The arrest was made by a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) after noticing suspicious behavior near the Teliamura railway station's ticket counter. According to officer-in-charge Gautam Debbarma, the individuals crossed the border in the Gomati district and spent a night in a jungle before attempting to proceed to Hyderabad.
The group has been presented in a local court, pending remand, while an investigation continues into their unauthorized entry and intended activities within India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
