Left Menu

Arrest of Eight Bangladesh Nationals in Tripura Raises Border Security Concerns

Eight Bangladesh nationals were arrested at a Tripura railway station for allegedly entering India illegally. The group, consisting of four men and four women, was detained by a joint team of BSF and GRP while attempting to travel to Hyderabad for work. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:57 IST
Arrest of Eight Bangladesh Nationals in Tripura Raises Border Security Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant security operation, eight Bangladesh nationals were apprehended at a railway station in Tripura's Khowai district. Authorities allege that the group, comprised of four men and four women, entered India illegally and intended to travel to Hyderabad seeking employment opportunities.

The arrest was made by a joint team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) after noticing suspicious behavior near the Teliamura railway station's ticket counter. According to officer-in-charge Gautam Debbarma, the individuals crossed the border in the Gomati district and spent a night in a jungle before attempting to proceed to Hyderabad.

The group has been presented in a local court, pending remand, while an investigation continues into their unauthorized entry and intended activities within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024