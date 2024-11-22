Left Menu

Judicial Commission Set to Resolve Munambam Land Dispute

Kerala's government, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has decided to establish a judicial commission to determine the ownership of contentious land in Munambam. Former Kerala High Court Acting Chief Justice CN Ramachandran Nair will lead the commission, ensuring protection of legal rights for residents facing eviction threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-11-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Law Minister P Rajeev confirmed that the Waqf Board will refrain from land acquisition actions until further state decisions. With 12 notices already issued, the government is working to alleviate protests by ensuring residents can pay property taxes, an initiative previously halted by a High Court stay.

Law Minister P Rajeev confirmed that the Waqf Board will refrain from land acquisition actions until further state decisions. With 12 notices already issued, the government is working to alleviate protests by ensuring residents can pay property taxes, an initiative previously halted by a High Court stay.

Tensions in Munambam have risen, with ongoing protests supported by the Syro Malabar church, opposing perceived unlawful land claims by the Waqf Board. The judicial commission's findings will be communicated to protestors, although some fear further delays in attaining a permanent resolution.

