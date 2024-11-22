Judicial Commission Set to Resolve Munambam Land Dispute

The Kerala government, spearheaded by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, announced plans to establish a judicial commission, led by former Acting Chief Justice CN Ramachandran Nair, to address land ownership disputes in Munambam. This move aims to protect local residents from eviction while resolving longstanding conflicts.

Law Minister P Rajeev confirmed that the Waqf Board will refrain from land acquisition actions until further state decisions. With 12 notices already issued, the government is working to alleviate protests by ensuring residents can pay property taxes, an initiative previously halted by a High Court stay.

Tensions in Munambam have risen, with ongoing protests supported by the Syro Malabar church, opposing perceived unlawful land claims by the Waqf Board. The judicial commission's findings will be communicated to protestors, although some fear further delays in attaining a permanent resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)