Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board to Enforce Eviction Notices Amid Controversial Amendments
The Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board, led by Chairman Sanwar Patel, plans to serve eviction or tenancy notices to 2000 individuals occupying waqf properties following the Waqf Amendment Act. Patel claims most occupiers are linked to Congress, as protests rise against the Act, with allegations of divisive politics.
Following the recent introduction of the Waqf Amendment Act, Sanwar Patel, Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board, announced on Friday that the board is set to serve notices to approximately 2000 people currently occupying waqf properties. These individuals will be asked to either vacate or become legal tenants, with potential legal consequences under the new law for non-compliance.
Patel highlighted the board's proactive stance in addressing unauthorized occupancy among the 15,008 waqf properties in the state, identifying many occupiers as Congress affiliates, including prominent figures such as Congress leader Riyaz Khan, who faces a significant Revenue Recovery Certificate. Patel accused Congress members of exploiting waqf properties, arguing that the amendment will address these transgressions.
In response, Congress leader Swadesh Sharma criticized the Waqf Amendment Act, labeling it as a political tool for division, designed to favor certain industrialists by dispossessing lands donated for waqf purposes. Meanwhile, protest activity surged as the Madhya Pradesh Muslim Tyohar Committee demonstrated against the amendments, vowing to continue their opposition despite denied permissions and seeking redress in the Supreme Court.
