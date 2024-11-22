Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Surat Betting Syndicate

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 1.84 crore as part of an investigation into an illegal betting app syndicate operating from Surat, Gujarat. The case involves several accused, including Rajesh Lakhani, who allegedly used fictitious entities and dummy bank accounts to launder proceeds from illegal betting.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant action against an illegal betting app syndicate in Surat, Gujarat, by attaching assets amounting to Rs 1.84 crore. The agency is investigating a money laundering case involving the syndicate, which includes online platforms CBTF247.com and T20 EXCHANGE.com.

The investigation traces back to an FIR filed by the Surat Police's Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) against accused individuals like Harish alias Kamlesh Jariwala, Rushikesh Adhikar Shinde, and Huzefa Kausar Masakarwala. The accused reportedly used forged identity documents and dummy bank accounts to channel funds generated from illegal betting activities.

Among those implicated is Rajesh Lakhani, who allegedly profited from the proceeds through his enterprises. The ED's probe has resulted in a chargesheet and the freezing of Rs 5.67 crore across 92 bank accounts. The assets linked to these illicit activities have been officially attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

(With inputs from agencies.)

